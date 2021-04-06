Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,610 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.16% of Laredo Petroleum worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $396.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LPI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

