Schroder Investment Management Group Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

MIK stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

