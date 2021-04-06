Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOAH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOAH opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

