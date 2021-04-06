Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,733,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 268.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.