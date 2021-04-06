Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter.

BCO opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Truist upped their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

