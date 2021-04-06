Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 33,300 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,030 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

