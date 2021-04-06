Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 5,451 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

GKOS stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

