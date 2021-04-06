LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 1,934 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00.

Shares of LPSN opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.