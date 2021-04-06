Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $415,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 154.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

