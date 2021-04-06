Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 8,088 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 275,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after acquiring an additional 196,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 145,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

