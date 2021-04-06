Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 60 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $319.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day moving average is $277.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.11 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

