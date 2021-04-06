Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of JLL opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.