Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 2,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,616,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

