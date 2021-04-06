Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,443 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,004 shares of company stock valued at $85,966,233. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

