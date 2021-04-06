Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 3,696 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $669.79 million, a PE ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

