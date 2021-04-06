Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $796,000 Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cubic by 870.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cubic by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

