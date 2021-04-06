Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 4,821 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 21.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

