ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

