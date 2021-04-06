ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGX. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,440,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 627,271 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

PRGX Global Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

