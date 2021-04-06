ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGX. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,440,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 627,271 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.
PRGX Global Profile
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
