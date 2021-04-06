ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $418,000 Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of CAI International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.