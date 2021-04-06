ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $423,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

