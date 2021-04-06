Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,304 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,468,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,081 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

