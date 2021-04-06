ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $6,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 178,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 249.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanger stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

