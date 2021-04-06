Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,590 shares of company stock worth $3,545,378. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

