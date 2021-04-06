Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

