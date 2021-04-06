Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 112.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 370,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 65.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 75.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,894. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PING shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

