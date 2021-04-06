Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of LOGI opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

