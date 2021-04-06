$0.06 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million.

LYTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LSI Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

