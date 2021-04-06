Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,811 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

