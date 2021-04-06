Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $879,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE CCJ opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,833,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

