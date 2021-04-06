Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

