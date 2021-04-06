Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,380 shares of company stock worth $41,678,450. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE SHAK opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

