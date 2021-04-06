Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,586 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of ShotSpotter worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $420.96 million, a PE ratio of 157.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

