Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ooma were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 983,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

