Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

