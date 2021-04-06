Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Korn Ferry worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 233.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

