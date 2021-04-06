Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Cabot worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

