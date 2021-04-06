Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $22,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 86.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $5,694,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 582.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after buying an additional 275,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of SDGR opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

