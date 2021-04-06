Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,291 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,736,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

