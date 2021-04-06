Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,889 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

