frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of frontdoor worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,203,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,397,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

