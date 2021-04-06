American International Group Inc. Sells 707 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

