American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.