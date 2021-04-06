Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.