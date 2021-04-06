American International Group Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

