iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. iSun, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

