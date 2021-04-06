REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in REV Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

