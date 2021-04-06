American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 1,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE VVNT opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

