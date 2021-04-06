Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,259.50.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$293.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

