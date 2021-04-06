Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.